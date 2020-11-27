Bears seek to end 4-game skid as they visit Green Bay

"We're on Sunday night football, it's the only game playing at that time, it's a divisional rival against the Bears and it's a huge game in our division," Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. "If you're not pumped up for this one, then I don't know what to say to you."

This game features another quarterback change for the Bears.

Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of Nick Foles during the Bears' third game and later injured his right shoulder.

Trubisky now will get another chance to lead the Bears' offense after Foles injured his hip and glute in the Bears' last game, a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16.

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday that Trubisky will start. Nagy said it was too early to tell whether this move could last beyond this week and that he's focusing only on the Green Bay game for now.

"Right now we're excited that Mitch is ready, and it's an opportunity for him," Nagy said. "I know for Nick, with him being doubtful and his not being able to be out here at practice, it's frustrating, but that's a part of this game, and he's been supportive with the other quarterbacks all week long."