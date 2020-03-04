Beasley scores 24 as Timberwolves beat Bulls

GETTING HEALTHIER: Markkanen returned after missing 15 games with a right pelvis stress reaction. He last played Jan. 22 against Minnesota. Coach Jim Boylen said Markkanen would be limited to 18-20 minutes. He ended up with 13 points in 21 minutes.

Wendell Carter Jr. played his third game back from injury and had six points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes. Otto Porter, who missed 51 games with a left foot fracture, played his second game back and was 1-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes. Boylen had said Carter and Porter were still on a minutes restriction as well.

WHITE'S DEVELOPMENT: One positive aspect for Chicago has been the development of White, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. White has scored in double figures in eight straight games and is averaging 28 points over his last six.

TIP-INS: Bulls: LaVine missed his second straight game with a strained left quadriceps. LaVine, who leads Chicago with 25.5 points per game, had played in every game this season before the injury. … Luke Kornet missed his sixth straight game with a left foot fracture, while Chandler Hutchinson missed his seventh straight game with an AC sprain in his right shoulder. … The Bulls are one of four teams to not make a single transaction since the start of the regular season.

Timberwolves: Minnesota had played eight sets of back-to-back games this season before finally winning both ends this week. … The win marked the first time since Jan. 2-5 that the Wolves won two games in a row. … Reid became the 16th Minnesota rookie to record multiple double-doubles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.