Bloomington-Normal baseball didn't have a better friend than Mike Brown. The Lexington native unexpectedly died this week at age 51.
A murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald's drive-thru, police said Saturday.
- Updated
The Bloomington police and fire departments responded at 12:56 p.m. to East Washington Street between Vale Street and Towanda Avenue/State Street.
- Updated
Rivian this week finalized its purchase of 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal factory where the electric vehicle company hopes to use for future expansion, officials said Friday.
- Updated
Bloomington may owe Normal more than half-a-million dollars in unremitted sanitary sewer charges accumulated across nine years, according to letters exchanged between City Managers Tim Gleason and Pam Reece.
Check out scores from Week 6 games around Central Illinois. We'll update all of them until they're finals.
Parkview Inn is not only the oldest restaurant in Bloomington located on the same site, but also one of the oldest diners on the original Route 66 highway.
- Updated
An unidentified person fired a gunshot through the victim’s apartment door on North Hershey Road.
- Updated
A Bloomington woman was released from custody Friday on battery and assault charges.
Rodney Kellar gave himself a 'C' for his retirement speech to his team last week. Everyone else would give him an 'A+' for his 35-year run as Ridgeview's head basketball coach.