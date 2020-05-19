Belmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown

The Belmont Stakes will be run June 20 in New York without fans and serve as the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown for the first time in the sport's history.

The New York Racing Association on Tuesday unveiled the rescheduled date for the Belmont, which will also be contested at a shorter distance than usual. The 2020 Belmont will be 1 1/8 miles instead of the 1 1/2-mile "test of the champion" that has been the race's trademark for almost a century.

"The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times," NYRA president and CEO Dave O'Rourke said. "While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020."

This is the first time the Belmont will lead off the Triple Crown ahead of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the Preakness from May 16 to Oct. 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6. But racing in New York halted in late March after a backstretch worker tested positive for COVID-19, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn't give the green light to resume until Saturday.