Bent students immersed in art during Heartland visit CNCopy

NORMAL — Students from Bent Elementary School spent a recent morning with their fingers covered in white pastel dust.
Bloomington artist and Bent art teacher Amy Wolfe brought a group of fifth-grade students to Heartland Community College, where her art is on display in the Joe McCauley Gallery.
Students examined their teacher's art, practiced digital media creation on a green screen, visited the zoology lab and created some art of their own.
“It’s like a mini college day,” said Wolfe. “Danell (Dvorak, gallery coordinator) contacted me about doing a show here. She said it’d be great if my students could come by to see my work while getting a college experience.”
Wolfe said she exposes her students to local artists “so they see there are people from their neighborhoods and city creating art.”
“It’s all around them,” she said. “I know they won’t all grow up to be artists, but it’s good to have exposure to these experiences.”
Wolfe’s mixed-media art is composed of manmade and natural objects with sketches and script added with ink.
In the gallery at Heartland, her rustic pieces hang from the ceiling, are strung on the wall and are positioned on pedestals.
Javier Enriquez-Lynd, 10, soaked up the creative atmosphere, admiring the art and complementary lighting.
“It fascinates me how much work really goes into this,” said Javier, adding his teacher’s art is “amazing, but really different.”
Javier has a passion for art, especially drawing with pencil and paper.
“It might sound weird, but I like drawing eyeballs. I also draw sunflowers,” he said.
Jena Guilliams, 11, also likes drawing and especially enjoyed a project in Wolfe’s class where she had to draw the texture and shading on a tree branch.
“I learned a lot about Miss Wolfe’s projects today. They’re awesome,” said Jena.
Across the hall from the gallery, Heartland art instructors Jane Camp and Michael McAvoy led a short class for the fifth-graders on how to sketch an egg, using black paper with white pastel chalk.
McAvoy circled the room, encouraging students to look at their drawings from different perspectives and to use their fingers and erasers as tools.
When he got to 11-year-old Rylei Sanders’ easel, all he said was, “Wow.”
Rylei smiled at the compliment and used her finger to smudge the shadow beneath her chalky egg drawing.
“I like art. My favorite part is shading and painting,” said Rylei.
Wolfe’s exhibit, “Steady as She Goes,” is on display through March 3.
