Bent students immersed in art during Heartland visit CNCopy

NORMAL — Students from Bent Elementary School spent a recent morning with their fingers covered in white pastel dust.

Bloomington artist and Bent art teacher Amy Wolfe brought a group of fifth-grade students to Heartland Community College, where her art is on display in the Joe McCauley Gallery.

Students examined their teacher's art, practiced digital media creation on a green screen, visited the zoology lab and created some art of their own.

“It’s like a mini college day,” said Wolfe. “Danell (Dvorak, gallery coordinator) contacted me about doing a show here. She said it’d be great if my students could come by to see my work while getting a college experience.”

Wolfe said she exposes her students to local artists “so they see there are people from their neighborhoods and city creating art.”

“It’s all around them,” she said. “I know they won’t all grow up to be artists, but it’s good to have exposure to these experiences.”