Betsy Dirksen Londrigan concedes in 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD — Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan has conceded to incumbent Republican Rodney Davis in the 13th Congressional District.
Londrigan released the following statement shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday: "I’m beyond thankful for each and every person who has volunteered countless hours of time and support to our campaign. At every turn when hurdles were thrown up, we figured out how to clear them and keep running strong.
"I wish we had been able to clear this last hurdle, but I could not be more proud of the campaign we’ve run, the issues we’ve addressed and the effort we’ve put into reaching out to voters. Democracy is not a spectator sport. It requires each of us to do our part, and that doesn’t stop. Elections come and go. Representatives come and go. The job of the American citizen is constant."
It was Londrigan's second attempt to flip the seat two years after she came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election. The competitive race garnered national attention.
The Associated Press had called the race for Davis late Tuesday night. With 599 of 602 precincts reporting, he had 170,758 votes to Londrigan's 142,076.
In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo, Illinois Democratic congressional candidate for the 13th district Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is seen in Edwardsville, Ill.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 file image from video, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.