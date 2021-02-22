Beyond the Books celebrates 25 years of giving, learning CNcopy

BLOOMINGTON — Whether it’s a towering climbing wall or the cost of postage to send letters to parents, Twin City classrooms have benefited from grants given by the Beyond the Books Educational Foundation for 25 years.

Beyond the Books was formed in 1992 as an endowment fund to serve the schools in Normal-based Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87. Each year, teachers can request grants for educational projects or activities.

Since its conception, the foundation has funded 724 projects in Bloomington-Normal schools totaling more than $550,000.

“In today’s environment with so much unknown funding for school systems, it’s nice to be part of a group that gives to schools,” said Vickie Robertson, board president for Beyond the Books.

The deadline to apply for the next wave of grants is March 6. The foundation, made up of community members and representatives from both districts, selects recipients after a blind review of submissions.