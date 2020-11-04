Big prime-time ratings for Fox News week before election

NEW YORK — Two of Fox News Channel's three prime-time opinion hosts — Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham — reached their biggest weekly audiences ever during the week leading up to Election Day.

The third host, Sean Hannity, had his second-best week, with only his coverage of the 2020 Republican national convention topping it, the Nielsen company said.

With news ratings up overall, President Donald Trump could take heart that Fox News, the network that most appeals to his fans, outdrew MSNBC and CNN combined in prime time as Election Day drew near.

The president did not seem particularly grateful. During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning, he criticized the network. He suggested they showed his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, too much on the air; Fox's Brian Kilmeade said Fox was trying to show both sides.

"I'm not complaining," Trump said. "I'm just telling people. It's one of the biggest differences of this season compared to last."

Trump specifically exempted Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham and the "Fox & Friends" cast from his criticism, however.