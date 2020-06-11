Bills QB Allen stays busy despite pandemic restrictions

"He's our quarterback, but you can't force leadership. You can improve it, you can learn about it. You can grow from it," Daboll said. "But Josh has innate leadership qualities that guys gravitate toward, and he understands his role on the team."

Added McDermott: "It's a critical step that he took it upon himself and his own initiative to put this together."

The Miami workouts were particularly important because they marked the first time Allen was able to practice throws with receiver Stefon Diggs, the dynamic threat acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March.

"It was very, very awesome to see just the amount of detail he puts into his craft, how communicative he was, how willing he was to learn," Allen said of Diggs, noting they first got to know each other from afar by playing video games.

"He's such an explosive player and a great player, and he's going to add a lot to our offense."

Scoring more points was general manager Brandon Beane's objective behind acquiring Diggs, who joins a well-established group of receivers rounded out by John Brown and Cole Beasley.

Despite a 10-6 finish, the Bills scored 21 or more points just six times and ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring and 24th in yards offense.