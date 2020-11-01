Billy Tubbs, former Oklahoma basketball coach, dies at 85

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Billy Tubbs," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "Billy is one of the most successful, popular and colorful figures in the history of OU Athletics. His passion and vision of the game defined an era of Sooner basketball and forever changed the trajectory of our hoops program."

Tubbs coached at TCU from 1995-2002 and got the previously struggling program to the NCAA Tournament in 1998. He had two coaching stints at his alma mater, Lamar, and was athletic director there from 2002 to 2011.

In 2011, Lamar dedicated the basketball floor at the Montagne Event Center as "Billy & Pat Tubbs Court," named in honor of the coach and his wife.

Overall, Tubbs had a 609-317 (.658) record as a Division I head coach. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tubbs was head coach at Lamar from 1976 to 1980 and led the Cardinals to their first two NCAA Tournaments. He was Southland Conference Coach of the Year in 1978 and 1980, and his team reached the Sweet 16 in 1980.

Perhaps his most famous moment of all came on Feb. 9, 1989, while he was coaching Oklahoma.