Bipartisan Illinois politicians condemn rioters, Trump; Pritzker calls for Trump's removal

A small group of 75 to 100 protestors demonstrated peaceably Wednesday outside of the Illinois State Capitol, a far cry from the events in Washington, D.C.

“As the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls, Donald Trump was praising the attackers. There are real questions about what efforts the president made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege,” Pritzker said in the statement.

Trump, in a video statement released Wednesday afternoon, urged the rioters to go home while still incorrectly maintaining the election was “stolen” by Democrats. Trump has filed several lawsuits alleging voter fraud, repeatedly being rejected by judges for lack of evidence.

Trump also praised the rioters in the video statement, calling them “very special” and telling them he loved them.

On Twitter, the social media platform began removing some of the president’s tweets after he criticized Vice President Mike Pence for not being more proactive in blocking the results of the November election. Wednesday evening, Twitter placed a 12-hour block on his account, noting it would continue until certain tweets deemed a threat to public safety were removed.