Blaney wins at Atlanta after Larson fades on old tires

HAMPTON, Ga. — Ryan Blaney became the sixth driver to win in six races to start NASCAR's Cup season, surging to the front with nine laps to go after Kyle Larson's dominant performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway fell apart on a fading set of tires Sunday.

Larson easily won the first two stages and led 269 of 325 laps on the 1.54-mile trioval.

But Larson's tires didn't stand up to the punishing track after making his final pit stop with 56 laps to go.

Blaney stayed close enough to make his move, hugging the outside wall through the fourth turn and cutting to the inside to pass Larson as they crossed the line in front of the main grandstands.

Blaney pulled away to win by 2.083 seconds in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

"Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day," said Blaney, who had to go just as long as Larson on the final set of tires but got much more out of them. "It looked like Kyle was getting loose. It worked out in our favor that there were some long runs at the end."

When it was over, Blaney strolled over to the stands and grabbed the checkered flag, which he handed to a young fan wearing the driver's T-shirt.