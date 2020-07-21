BLM Today in History 7/21

In 2008, former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (RA’-doh-van KA’-ra-jich), one of the world’s top war crimes fugitives, was arrested in a Belgrade suburb by Serbian security forces. (He was sentenced by a U.N. court in 2019 to life imprisonment after being convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.)

In 2010, a triumphant President Barack Obama signed into law the most sweeping overhaul of U.S. lending and high finance rules since the 1930s.

In 2015, the Defense Department said a U.S. airstrike in Syria on July 8, 2015 had killed Muhsin al-Fadhli, a key figure in the Khorasan Group, a dangerous al-Qaida offshoot. Ohio Gov. John Kasich became the 16th notable Republican contestant to enter the U.S. 2016 presidential race. After a nearly decade-long steroids prosecution, Barry Bonds emerged victorious when federal prosecutors dropped what was left of their criminal case against the career home runs leader.