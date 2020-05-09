ASK THE DOCTORS: Asthma action plan crucial for those with disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Our 8-year-old grandson is coming from Atlanta to spend the summer with us in Idaho. He has asthma, and our daughter has mentioned that my husband and I have to become familiar with his "asthma action plan." What is that? How should we prepare?

A: An asthma action plan is a detailed roadmap for how to manage the disease, including medications and methods for preventing and controlling asthma attacks. It's necessary because asthma, which is a chronic respiratory disease, is both complex and serious. It can cause symptoms that change not only from day to day but from minute to minute.

For most of us, the act of breathing is effortless. But people living with asthma can never take their next easy breath for granted. The airways of someone who has asthma can suddenly become inflamed and swollen, which makes it difficult to inhale and exhale. This type of chronic inflammation puts their airways on perpetual high alert and makes the tissues liable to overreact to a range of stimuli. These are known as triggers and include dust, pollution, mold, perfumes, smoke, pet dander and other allergens, as well as exertion and even certain weather conditions. Any of these triggers can cause asthma symptoms, which include a wheezing sound when someone breathes, shallow and rapid breathing, sustained coughing fits, labored breathing and weakness or exhaustion.