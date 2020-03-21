ASK THE DOCTORS: Easy treatments for bumpy skin

Q: Every winter I get these weird bumps on my skin, kind of like goosebumps, except that they won't go away. What are they? Is there anything that can help?

A: It sounds as though you're describing a common and harmless skin condition known as keratosis pilaris. Symptoms typically include patches of small, hard bumps that are about the size of a grain of sand. They may match your skin tone, or can appear pink, reddish, white or brown. In some cases, the tops of the bumps are covered in dry skin scales.

The condition occurs when oil pores in the skin, which also contain tiny hairs, become clogged with dead skin cells. (The word "keratosis" refers to keratin, the main building block of the epidermis, or outer layer of the skin. The word "pilaris" pertains to hair.) The affected area becomes rough and in some cases may itch. However, keratosis pilaris doesn't cause pain.

