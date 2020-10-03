ASK THE DOCTORS: Graves' disease causes hyperthyroidism

When it comes to Graves' disease, the cause is unknown. It usually develops before the age of 40, and is more common in women than in men. People with existing autoimmune disorders are at increased risk of developing Graves' disease, and family history can play a role. Cigarette smoking is a risk factor, as well.

Symptoms of Graves' disease include the unexplained weight loss and irregular heartbeat that you experienced, as well as anxiety or irritability, sleep disturbance, fatigue, reduced libido, sensitivity to heat, and tremor in the fingers or hands. Some people develop Graves' ophthalmopathy, which is a collection of eye-related symptoms such as pressure, grittiness, light sensitivity and vision problems. Graves' dermopathy, which is rare, causes the skin on the shins or tops of the feet to thicken and become red.

Diagnosis is via blood tests to determine thyroid hormone levels, imaging tests to look at the size of the thyroid or tests that assess the rate at which the thyroid is using iodine. There is no cure at this time. Instead, treatment focuses on slowing thyroid activity. This can be achieved through radioactive iodine therapy, which gradually destroys overactive thyroid cells; medications that either interfere with the thyroid's ability to produce hormones or block the effects of thyroid hormones on the body; or thyroid surgery. Lifestyle changes such as a healthful diet, regular exercise and doing what you can to ease stress are also important for managing the condition. Complications can be serious, including heart disorders and problems during pregnancy, so it's important to seek treatment.

Dr. Eve Glazier, MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Dr. Elizabeth Ko is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

