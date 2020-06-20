ASK THE DOCTORS: Most food still OK past sell-by date

Hello again, dear readers, and thank you for joining us for this month's letters column. It's a difficult and challenging time, and we're more grateful than ever for the community that has sprung up in response to Ask the Doctors.

You're correct that it's important to be vigilant about food freshness and safety. Older adults are at increased risk of hospitalization, and even death, due to food-borne illness. You mentioned your father's handling of prepared foods, like baked chicken, as well as staples like eggs and bacon. It's helpful to know that the sell-by dates on packaged foods refer to food quality rather than food safety. Eggs that remain refrigerated are safe to use for up to three weeks beyond the sell-by date. A package of bacon can be kept refrigerated for up to a week beyond the sell-by date. With prepared foods, however, the window becomes much smaller. When refrigerated properly, cooked chicken will last for three to four days. After that, it's not safe and should be thrown away.