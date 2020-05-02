ASK THE DOCTORS: No saliva test for Parkinson's disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: What can you tell me about the new saliva test for Parkinson's disease? My older sister just learned she might have Parkinson's, but her doctors aren't sure. Why is it so hard to diagnose?

A: Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that leads to a deficit of dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter. Neurotransmitters help nerve cells communicate with each other, and dopamine plays a crucial role in our ability to produce smooth, deliberate and sustained movement. It's the loss of dopamine that gives rise to some of the symptoms of Parkinson's, which include difficulties with walking and balance, tremors, slurred speech and rigidity. The disorder also affects sleep, smell and blood pressure.

Diagnosing Parkinson's disease can be difficult because the symptoms and their onset vary from person to person and are similar to other neurodegenerative disorders. There is no specific test for Parkinson's disease, so emerging research into chemical changes in the saliva of Parkinson's patients has drawn a lot of interest. While it's true that some of this research shows promise in the area of diagnosis, at this time there is no saliva test for the disease.