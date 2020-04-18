ASK THE DOCTORS: Nurse practitioners, physician assistants make a difference in rural communities

Another reader, writing from Indiana, had this succinct advice: "Blackstrap molasses, taken orally." While this approach to hemorrhoid relief isn't supported by scientific research, there's no downside to trying it. Blackstrap molasses is rich in minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium, as well as B vitamins. It's a byproduct of sugar production, though, so take it in moderation. (And it has a powerful and slightly bitter flavor.) About a tablespoon or so can be mixed into hot water as a drink once or twice a day, and it can be used in cooking as a flavoring or a glaze.