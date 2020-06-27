ASK THE DOCTORS: Restless leg syndrome leads to interrupted sleep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I wonder if you could help me with a problem that robs me of sleep, and which lately even persists during the day. I'm referring to restless leg syndrome. What causes it? Are there any new findings about getting relief?

A: Restless leg syndrome, which is also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a condition in which someone has an uncontrollable need to continually move or flex the muscles in their legs. This is due to unusual and unpleasant sensations such as throbbing, crawling, pulling, tingling or itching, which only subside during movement.

Restless leg syndrome, or RLS, can happen to anyone and at any stage of life. Up to one-third of pregnant women report that they experience RLS symptoms, and the condition occurs in children as well. It's seen more often in women than in men, and it is most common among older adults. Although it can affect any part of the body, most people experience symptoms in the muscles of their calves or thighs.