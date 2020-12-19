ASK THE DOCTORS: Understanding resting heart rate

Q: My heart rate was 99 when I went for my physical recently, and my doctor said that's too high. I explained it's usually about 80, but medical appointments make me nervous. Still, it got me to thinking: What's a normal resting heart rate? How do I get it to be lower?

A: Heart rate refers to how many times your heart beats each minute. Add in the word "resting," and you're talking about a heart rate measured when someone is calm and relaxed. Along with blood pressure, an individual's resting heart rate is often considered to be a window on their general health. And, just so you know, it's not that unusual for someone's heart rate, along with their blood pressure, to become elevated in the sometimes-stressful setting of a medical office.

According to the American Heart Association, a resting heart rate that ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute is normal for an adult. Factors such as age, gender, height, weight, physical fitness, lifestyle and general health each play a role in a person's resting heart rate. Research has shown that being a cigarette smoker often elevates heart rate. So can stress, depression or being sick with a cold or the flu.