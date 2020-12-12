ASK THE DOCTORS: What makes a food 'processed'?

When eaten in moderation as an occasional treat — heavy emphasis on "moderation" and "occasional" — these types of foods can be fine. It's when they become dietary staples that problems arise.

Our bodies are complex mechanisms. It takes a wide range of fresh foods to deliver the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients needed for optimal health. But ultra-processed foods are often low in fiber and nutrients. Many lean so hard on added salt to punch up flavor that a single serving puts a serious dent in your daily sodium budget. The empty calories of ultra-processed foods deliver unhealthful amounts of fat, salt and sugar, and they replace the healthful whole foods that truly feed the body. We now know that eating a diet high in these types of foods is linked to a range of illnesses, including increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, obesity, depression, digestive issues, cancer and early death.

That said, it's also important to be realistic and find a diet you're able to follow long-term. Eating is pleasurable, and snack foods can be tasty and fun to eat. With that in mind, we advise our patients to aim for a diet that's 80 percent good, 20 percent cheat. For those with existing health issues, such as diabetes or hypertension, scale that back to 90 percent good and 10 percent cheat. Focus on healthful eating, but allow yourself the occasional naughty detour. You'll arrive at a dietary plan you can sustain — and that sustains you.

Dr. Eve Glazier, MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Dr. Elizabeth Ko is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

