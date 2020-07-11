Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo

I love my husband and would never cheat on him. I'm at a loss. Please help. — JUST A DREAM

Dear Just A Dream: Being able to talk about these dreams may help them be less troubling and probably less frequent. If discussing them with your husband might upset or threaten him — you know him better than I do — then talk with a trusted friend or relative or a licensed mental health professional so you can vent. Of one thing I am sure: The harder one tries to suppress dreams, the more often they occur.

Dear Abby: I have very loud joints. When I stretch out my neck, back, fingers, etc., my joints pop, click, crack, whatever you call it. They've always done this, and it isn't painful. The noise just happens when I stretch my body.

Some of my family and friends tell me they find it gross and don't want to hear it. I want to be considerate, but sometimes I pop my joints automatically without thinking or because I really need to stretch. Is making this sound rude? I don't try to make a lot of noise, but I can't help it. — NOISY LADY IN MICHIGAN

Dear Noisy Lady: According to the Cleveland Clinic, the older a person gets, the more noise one's joints can make. This is normal. However, if there is pain along with it, it may be time to consult a doctor.

Because the noise is disconcerting to those around you, try to be mindful and refrain from doing it in their presence, or GENTLY stretch the muscles around those joints, which may eliminate your need to "pop off" entirely.

