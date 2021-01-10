Dear Abby: Couple's house is not their home with parents next door

I'll put something on, think I like it, walk into the bathroom and then notice things about it that I don't like. It's starting to get on my nerves. I have tried shopping for clothes that I know I like, but even then, it seems like I'm changing my outfit three or four times before I leave. How can I make myself feel more comfortable about what I'm wearing? — FASHION STRUGGLE IN MICHIGAN

Dear Fashion Struggle: Try laying your clothes out and coordinating your accessories the night before. After you have done it, leave the room for an hour or so. If you like what you have assembled before you go to bed, the chances are better that you will like it in the morning. You will also be less stressed and won't have wasted time obsessing before leaving the house.

Dear Abby: I am hurting because my mother favors my brother. I talked to her about it a few times, but she said it hurts her when I say things like that. I don't bring it up to her now, but I am very troubled by it.

I have invited her to visit so she could meet my fiancé, but she refuses. She says it's too long a drive. I miss her tremendously and want to see her. My fiancé told me to give it time, but I don't think it's fair. What can I do about this situation? — RANKED SECOND IN NORTH CAROLINA

Dear Ranked Second: Because you miss your mother and want to see her, I suggest you make the long drive and visit HER. And when you do, bring along your fiancé.

