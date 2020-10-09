Dear Abby: Dad wants nephew's death kept a secret from his kids

Dear Abby: I have been in a relationship with a guy for a year and a half. We don't live together. During the pandemic, his regular job shut down. He finally got another job and bought lawn equipment to keep in my shed.

His behavior has changed, Abby. I haven't heard from him in weeks. He says men don't call women anymore, and if I want to talk to him, I should call him. How do you know if you are in a relationship if there's no communication? Plus, he gets irritated when I bring it up. — NOT RIGHT IN THE EAST

Dear Not Right: When someone's behavior suddenly changes, there is usually a reason. What that reason may be, I can't guess and neither can you. The dynamic in your relationship with this person is definitely different.

Call him and ask him if his feelings for you have changed. It may be that he is depressed. It may also be he now has a job and is busy. That he becomes irritated when you have tried to raise the subject tells me he is defensive. And that's a red flag.