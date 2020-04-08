Dear Abby: Dedicated dieter criticized for refusing offers of food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Dear Abby: How would you suggest I deal with people who continually want to sabotage my diet? I worked very hard to drop more than 30 pounds. I also have digestive health issues that are no one's business.

An example: During the coffee break at a meeting at work, someone offered me lovely homemade baked goods. I said, "No, thank you." I then got a snide remark about being ungrateful for all the "effort that went into them" and was urged to "just try a little bit to be sociable."

Another time someone plunked a huge chunk of frosting-laden something in front of me. Or, a friend brings me a large quantity of candy or wine or strange "gourmet" stuff I can't eat, all of which wind up in the trash even after I have asked them to please don't.

When I visit my mother, she continues to pile stuff on my plate even after I repeatedly say, "No more, thank you." Then I get a lecture about wasting food. What do I need to be doing or saying differently? — SABOTAGED IN CONNECTICUT

Dear Sabotaged: Take your easily offended co-workers aside and tell them, individually, that you cannot eat their tempting pastries because your doctor has told you you mustn't. I am sure it is the truth, and you should not feel guilty.