Dear Abby: Deepening dementia causes awkward social situations

Dear Abby: During the past year, my wonderful father-in-law was widowed and became unable to live alone. He lives with us now and is part of our daily life. However, he has dementia. He is still quite social and verbal. If you met him, you might not realize that his short-term memory rarely functions or that the filters this well-educated and proper man once had no longer work 24/7.

Recently, he has started ogling women and making comments about their physical attributes when we go grocery shopping or take a walk. He is also starting to confuse the women's roles in our household (me, my daughter, daughter-in-law and niece), which has become even more awkward. My daughter confided that he made a sexual comment about me. (I'm a middle-aged, no-nonsense kind of woman.)

How does one approach such a situation? We don't want someone slapping him — or worse. I can say, "That's not appropriate," then deflect or laugh it off at home, knowing he won't remember what he said 20 minutes later, but how do we make the best of these circumstances without diminishing his outside social experiences? Moving him to a senior living community is not an option at this point for financial reasons. — CAREGIVER WITH A PROBLEM