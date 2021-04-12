Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable

Dear Abby: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital, interracial relationship. Both of the parents who raised him are white, and he has always denied he was biracial despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise.

Our two beautiful teenage children were raised to believe they are white. We recently took ancestry tests, and what I believed to be true has been confirmed. My children have 25% African DNA.

For this reason, since our divorce, my children have been raised to be open-minded on the subject of race. Because of this, I don't believe they will struggle with the new information. However, I am concerned about the questions they will ask, how much information to give them about their grandmother's choices and how to deal with their father, who I know will be furious when he finds out. Please help. — THE TRUTH IN THE MIDWEST

Dear Truth: If your children have questions, answer them honestly. Do not jump the gun and render any opinions about their grandmother and her choices. I'm sure you had your reasons for testing your children's DNA. As to how to deal with your ex's reaction to the fact that you did, let it be HIS problem. Do not allow him to make it yours.