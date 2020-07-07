Dear Abby: Family breadwinner gives good health short shrift

My sister and I grew up spending every major holiday and birthday with my uncle. The obituary did include his other niece and nephew who live on the opposite side of the country and kept in touch only with an occasional phone call and holiday card. I included my cousins in my parents' and sister's obituaries, all of whom have passed in the last few years.

I feel that I must address this with them, but I don't want to add to the pain they are going through while they mourn their loss. I now dread attending the memorial because I'm worried friends of our family may bring it up, and I won't know what to say. — HURT NEPHEW IN ILLINOIS

Dear Nephew: Even when a death is expected, many people go into a state of shock, which interferes with their ability to sequence facts. It is entirely possible that the obituary was written when your aunt and cousins weren't thinking straight, which is why you were omitted. If someone brings it up at the memorial — which I doubt will happen — rather than nurse hurt feelings, I hope you will point out that the family, including you, is grieving. Period.

Dear Abby: How do you politely ask a neighbor to mow his lawn at reasonable times of the day? Mine seems to be doing it three days a week and always when we want to enjoy our backyard. — TRYING TO RELAX

Dear Trying: If you are on speaking terms with this neighbor, explain that the noise from his lawnmower interferes with your ability to enjoy your backyard and ask POLITELY if he could schedule it at another hour of the day. If he is a good neighbor, he should be willing to accommodate you.

