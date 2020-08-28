Dear Abby: Father-in-law expects future grandchildren to be Catholic

Dear Abby: I have been married for four years, and all this time we have lived in separate houses. Now my husband is finally moving in with me. While I'm excited and it's going to be a significant financial benefit for both of us, I'm experiencing mixed emotions and a lot of anxiety about it. He's an awesome man who treats me great. This is a second marriage for both of us. Any advice would be appreciated. — MAKING THE LEAP IN FLORIDA

Dear Making: Under the circumstances, your feelings are normal. This will be a big change for both of you. This is why it's important to talk about your feelings and expectations in advance, which might ease your stress. Being able to communicate honestly with each other is extremely important and will serve you well in the future. With this move you are opening up a new chapter in your lives, and I wish you many years of happiness together.

Dear Abby: Five years ago, when my wife and I were 35 years old, she agreed to be on a team with me and compete in some "adventure races." It was great fun. We had team T-shirts, trained together and were excited about our results. It brought us closer and created a real sense of camaraderie, adventure and mutual support into our marriage.