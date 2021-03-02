Dear Abby: 'Helpful' husband is caught twice with younger women

I asked for a compromise and to call him Uncle. They refuse and say he didn't "earn" that name. I said it's just teaching the children to respect their elders. When I grew up and when I raised my son, we called older people Aunty and Uncle. I'm not sure what to do because we all live in the same house, and I would like all of us to get along. — WISHING FOR RESPECT IN HAWAII

Dear Wishing: You may have taught your son to respect his elders when he was growing up, but it appears he has had a serious memory lapse. Shame on him.

Because you foot all of the bills for the roof over his and his family's heads as well as the food in their mouths, remind him that you are the head of that household, and you will not have anyone with whom you are involved disrespected. As it stands, you and your boyfriend are being disrespected, so as head of the household, please assert yourself.

Dear Abby: Our son, "Justin," is getting married. He told his dad the other day that his fiancée would like for my husband to go with Justin to his salon to get his hair cut and beard trimmed for the wedding. My husband is upset about it because he feels his soon-to-be daughter-in-law is implying that his haircut isn't good enough. As the wife and future mother-in-law, I'm unsure how to handle this situation. Help, please. — GROOMING GROOM'S DAD IN GEORGIA

Dear G.G.D.I.G.: Try to get your offended spouse to laugh about it. Point out that EVERYONE looks better with a fresh haircut and a trim. Even you and me. Most people want to spruce up and make themselves more presentable for a special event. Why should your husband be any different?

