Dear Abby: Long-ago divorce remains source of constant criticism

Understand that you may never please her, and when the quarantine ends, encourage her to spend time at a senior center, volunteering "to help others less fortunate," or some other activity that will get her out of your house. You should also spend less time with her when you need to.

Dear Abby: My late husband and I had a dysfunctional marriage. He died in a car accident in 1995 at the age of 49. I was 44 then.

I did my best to shield my then-teenage daughter, "Wendy," from his opiate addiction, suicide attempts, physical abuse and the constant flux of income because we were on and off welfare. On the flip side of his character, he was funny, super smart, helped anyone who needed help and was loved by everyone.

Little did I know, my husband had been confiding all of my perceived faults with Wendy over the years. Twenty-five years have passed, and she still has residual anger toward me for things I never did back then. It spills out when she judges me or accuses me about issues that happen between us today.

Her father was abusive and neglectful of her, too, but she doesn't remember it. In her eyes, I was the bad guy in the marriage and he was the good guy and her hero forever.