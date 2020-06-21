Dear Abby: Man ready to move on from his erratic ex-girlfriend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Abby: My girlfriend and I split up, but she doesn't want to tell anyone or change stuff on Facebook. When I told her that, for now, I just want to be friends, she got mad at me for changing the password on my account. She can get mean and hateful when she doesn't get her way, and she keeps bringing up my past and won't let it go.

She wants to get back together. We have broken up and gotten back together several times. This time, though, I'm not sure I want to. I love her, but I don't know how much more I can take. She tells me she's sorry every time she calls me names or is mean and thinks that it will fix everything. When I told her it wouldn't, she threatened to block me if I put "single" on my profile. Please give me some advice. I don't think this is healthy, and I don't know what to do. — CONFUSED IN KENTUCKY

Dear Confused: Listen to your gut, which is telling you this romance isn't healthy. There's a reason the two of you have broken up repeatedly. Your ex-girlfriend is verbally abusive and controlling, and she threatens you.

Go ahead and post on your profile that you are single, and if she blocks you, so be it. The first step to healing your wounded heart will be to start meeting others. Give it a try, and you will find it's very effective.