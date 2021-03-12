Dear Abby: Mom longs to reunite family despite advice from friends

Dear Abby: My husband and I just got married. We have only one problem: his ex-girlfriend. She used to be my best friend, but we fell out years ago.

She hadn't contacted him in a long time, but since she found out we got married, she has been texting him begging to meet up. She messaged me once asking for all of us to get together, but she messages him to meet her alone and "talk." He ignores her and shows me the messages.

Should I step in and tell her to back off or ignore her as he is doing? I trust and love my husband, but she's becoming a pest and starting to annoy me and him. — TROUBLED IN TENNESSEE

Dear Troubled: Because silence hasn't successfully conveyed the message that you and your husband aren't interested in renewing the relationship, HE should be the one to tell her — in plain English. If he doesn't do that, then you should.

Dear Abby: Last year was a tough one for me and my family. In addition to the COVID mess, I lost my best friend of 30 years, and one of my sisters-in-law lost her best friend of 50 years.