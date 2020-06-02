Dear Abby: Sister fears for young niece being raised in toxic home

Dear Between: You say your sister slips her husband alcohol when he's down. To me that says he may be using it to self-medicate depression.

You DO need to talk with your sister. When you do, explain you are concerned about Aaron's change of behavior when he drinks and the effect it has — and will continue to have — on little Casey. Aaron does need help, but so does your sister. Enabling someone, as well-intentioned as it may be, is not helping the person.

Aaron needs to talk to a doctor about his episodes of depression, and your sister could gain a great deal of insight by attending some Al-Anon meetings. You can find one nearby by visiting al-anon.org. Offer to go with her if she's reluctant.

Dear Abby: I am in an interracial relationship (I'm black, and she's white/Hispanic). We have been together for a year.

She has met just about all my family and all of my friends, but I have only met four people in her life. She has a lot of friends on social media, but no one knows about me. She never posts pictures of us or even hints anything about me. She is friends with her ex-boyfriend, and she knows about his girlfriend, but he has no clue about me. No one does. I feel like I'm her invisible man.