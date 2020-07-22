Dear Abby: Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman

After two years of this, you should have made clear to him that "Sweet Baby" is not only not having the desired effect, but it's making you cringe. While you are at it, tell him plainly that you have an aversion to pet names like "Big Daddy" because one daddy was enough for you, and you neither want nor need another one.

If you can't communicate what you really feel, then indeed this romance isn't going to last, so you might as well speak up.

Dear Abby: My 14-year-old son and I recently went to visit family a few hours away. We stayed at my mother's home. My mother overheard him talking to his male friend about engaging in sexual activity with him. He thought everyone was asleep when she overheard the conversation.

I never suspected that my son might be gay or bi. She told me in private the next day. Should I say something to him about what she heard? I don't want to embarrass him, and my mother doesn't want him knowing what she heard. Should I keep quiet? — CAUGHT BY SURPRISE IN TEXAS

Dear Caught: Your mother may have misinterpreted what she heard. Your son is at an age when he is trying to figure out who he is. I don't think it would be constructive to talk to him about what she told you, so bide your time. Let him know you love him and are always available to listen and talk with him about anything that might concern him. But the topic of his sexual orientation should be raised by him, not you.

