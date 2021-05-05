Dear Abby: Wife discovers man's secret interest in escorts

I see him about every three months when I go and find him. His relationship with his dad, my husband, is not good. My husband has made many approaches to Leo, but our son rejects him.

My husband told me that when he dies, I should not say anything to Leo, and he wants me to agree on that. I agreed, but I think that is too hard. Do you think my husband is right on that request? — PROBLEM FAMILY IN PUERTO RICO

Dear Problem Family: Yes, I do. Your husband is being realistic, having made repeated approaches to Leo and being rejected. When he's gone, your son won't miss him, so please respect your husband's wishes if it will bring him peace of mind.

Dear Abby: I hosted a dinner party at my home and invited three longtime friends. They had been drinking before they came over and showed up drunk. My husband and I were highly offended and told them to leave. I'm extremely upset about this because I found it very disrespectful. How should I resolve the issue? — INCONSIDERATE IN THE MIDWEST

Dear Inconsiderate: You and your husband were certainly within your rights to react as you did. Cross your fingers that your friends were able to return safely to their homes in the condition they were in.

How you should resolve the issue depends upon whether this is the only time it happened. If they aren't habitual problem drinkers and it was a one-time thing, be forgiving when they call to apologize. However, if you don't hear from them, there will be nothing to resolve.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

