Dear Abby: Wife looks for words to heal man cut down by his mother

I'm turning 18 in a couple of months, and I want to get tested to see what my risk is, but I'm terrified. I sometimes feel a stabbing pain in my chest and think I feel a lump. I'm not sure if I'm imagining it due to my stress and fear or if it's true. I don't want to tell my dad until after my appointment, which I plan on doing alone. What do you think I should do? Should I tell him? — AFRAID IN FLORIDA

Dear Afraid: Try to calm yourself. The lump you felt may not be what you fear, but a cyst. Breast cancer in teen girls is rare, but cysts are quite common. (It might also be nothing.) That said, because of your family history, you should be checked by a doctor.

I don't believe in keeping secrets of this nature. If you would like emotional support when you get the test for the BRCA gene, your father — or a female relative — would be a logical choice to go with you. Please give it some thought.

Dear Abby: I have a medical alert service dog. People at the store won't leave him alone to do his job, and I don't know what to do. I don't want to be rude to these people, but my life depends on his alerting. Each time I must shop for groceries, I am very afraid. Advice? — NO PETTING IN PENNSYLVANIA

Dear No Petting: You are a nice person. Too nice, in fact. When someone attempts to distract your service animal, TELL the person emphatically to stop immediately because he is on duty, working to ensure your safety, and being distracted could cost you your life. It is the truth.

