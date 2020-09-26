Dear Abby: Wife starts to resent man's constant demands for gifts

Dear Excessive: If my reading of your letter is accurate, you are doing all the heavy lifting in your marriage. What, exactly, is your husband contributing except to ask for more? Gifts are supposed to be freely given, not dispensed because they are requested.

Whether your husband is greedy, selfish or extremely needy, I can't guess, but the balance is off in your marriage. This is why I'm recommending you consult a marriage and family therapist. If your husband is willing to go with you and discuss these issues, they can be resolved. If not, please go alone so you can gain clearer insight into what (and whom) you are dealing with.

Dear Abby: My mother likes to tell people where to sit at every family gathering. It can be anywhere, including at a restaurant or even at my aunt's house. It's annoying and feels disrespectful.

I'm 49, and my girls are in their early 20s. I try to be patient, but she doesn't consider health conditions or if someone is left-handed.