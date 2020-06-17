Dear Abby: Wife stunned to discover husband's weighty fetish

Dear Abby: This has been weighing on me for a long time. A guy I've known for years receives tons of food from a food pantry his sister runs. It sickens me because he's financially set. He brags to me about never ever having to buy groceries again. I think about the children and families who are in need of food during these terrible times. He is the worst kind of cheapskate and doesn't like spending money on anything.

Obviously, if his sister is allowing this, she is doing the same thing. I told him he should be ashamed of himself for taking advantage of this program. His response was that he served our country, so he's entitled! (He was dishonorably discharged after seven months.) He truly feels the food is owed to him. This has been bothering me for a long time and, to be honest, I wish he had never told me. — DISGUSTED IN CONNECTICUT

Dear Disgusted: And your question is? Those two appear to have no conscience. Contact the head of the organization that sponsors the food bank and tell the person what you have written to me. I don't think I'm being too harsh to point out that "Sissy" is guilty of theft by funneling food to her brother and preventing a needy family from having it. Shameless.

Dear Abby: Is it possible to be in love with someone who is incarcerated? — ROMANTIC IN TEXAS

Dear Romantic: Yes. However, it depends upon the length of the relationship and whether you met the person before he or she was incarcerated. If you knew the person before, it is possible. However, if your relationship began while he or she was serving time, it is extremely important that you verify ANYthing you are being told and refrain from sending the person money.

