Dear Abby: Woman wonders why son didn't reveal partner's miscarriage

My husband fixes computers. Last year, when my best friend's computer wouldn't turn on, he was happy to help. I just found a naked picture of her on his computer. When I confronted him, he confessed he stole it while he was fixing her computer. When I told my friend, she kind of blew it off. ("Men do stupid stuff …") I don't know if I can trust him again and I feel beaten down. I have been hurt several times before in prior relationships. Abby, what do I do? — SHOCKED IN NEW JERSEY

Dear Shocked: Your best friend's reaction was unusual. Most women would be mortified over this scenario. Your husband's behavior was shameful. He should delete the photo he stole and apologize to you and your friend for the "stupid stuff" he did. And, because this has damaged your ability to trust your husband, insist on some sessions with a marriage and family therapist to see if the damage to your relationship with him can be repaired.

Dear Abby: My mother-in-law has a disgusting habit: Whenever I'm starting to cook something with raw hamburger, she grabs a mouthful. I have tried explaining how dangerous it is, but she won't listen to reason. She says she's been doing it since she was a kid (she's 80 now). I've tried pointing out that the meat supply is not the same as it was then, but her response is "it hasn't hurt me yet!" Please advise. — CAREFUL COOK IN CAROLINA

Dear Cook: I'll try. Go to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website (fda.gov) and search on "eating raw ground beef." When you do, you will find printable information about the dangers of E. coli, which is most prevalent in raw hamburger and especially dangerous to young children and people over the age of 65. Then give the printout to your mother-in-law and pray she's capable of changing her ways.

