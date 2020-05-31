Flick: A 57-year-old beer and grand Michael Jordan moment …

Judy and Tim Brucker have a lovely home in Bloomington — corner lot, open floor plan, multi-levels, built in 1963 in Fleetwood, a scenic Twin City neighborhood, with a gorgeous patio area ...
... and one fully-unknown-until-now "Big Size" Budweiser that's 57 years old.
It's a 20-ounce all-metal can (before they were aluminum) so old that flip-tops had yet to be invented and, back in '63, could only be opened with "church-key" can openers that left a triangle-shaped opening in the top of the can. Back then (your 60-year-old-plus dad or granddad will probably remember this), a can also had to be punched open on each side so air could get inside and its liquid would flow out more easily for consumption.
Yes, that's the Bruckers' can.
Seems they decided recently to have an area of their home remodeled and therein had a wall torn out. And one of the first things contractors found inside the wall was their already opened 20-ounce beer.
"Apparently," says Judy Brucker, "it isn’t uncommon for builders to build mementos into their walls."
And so we learn that's true.
A site manager of the Bruckers' remodeling job, Jason Krzeminski, of Vision Ventures, says it's not uncommon to find many "interesting things" in walls.
Krzeminski, in fact, says one well-known area builder considered all of his home-building projects "a time capsule of sorts" and purposely left items inside walls, such as a photo of a daughter and/or a personal keepsake. "A coin from the year of his birth or an old toy of his daughter's," he says.
So you might have mementos quietly living around you, too.
1963, by the way — the year the Bruckers' home was built — was the year a "skirmish" was broadening in Vietnam, racial tension had reached a point that Martin Luther King Jr., delivered his famed "I have a dream" speech and by November, President John F. Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas ... so we might have needed a "big-sized" beer to relax after a hard day's work.
Another Michael Jordan moment
That 10-part series on ESPN now also playing Saturday nights on ABC — "The Last Dance" — it's the retrospective of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dynasty teams of the 1990s — is naturally bringing back many great memories for Illinoisans.
And for Jim Jaeger of Bloomington and his 45-year-old daughter, Michelle, it is refreshing some of their most pleasant memories of a lifetime.
Longtime Twin Citians might remember that back in 1985, Michael Jordan came to B-N to participate in an exhibition basketball game to benefit the-then very young, very-little-known Special Olympics, an athletic competition for those with intellectual disabilities. The exhibition was co-hosted by radio station WBNQ.
The Jaegers remember it.
Michelle, then 10, was a "big fan of His Airness" and so was her dad, Jim. But another engagement that evening prevented the Jaegers from attending the game so at the last moment, Jim Jaeger thought of a Special Olympics participant, Mike Cavanaugh, who worked as a clubhouse attendant at the Bloomington Four Seasons health club and had become a "pal" of Jaeger, who exercised at the club.
"I knew, as a Special Olympics participant, Mike would be going to see MJ," says Jaeger. "So, I asked him, if possible, if he could get MJ's autograph for my daughter."
It was, of course, a long shot.
But the next day, Jaeger recalls looking across the Four Seasons gym to see Cavanaugh, his Special Olympian pal. "He came up to me all smiles and handed me a folded piece of paper. As I opened it, I realized why he was all smiles — he had gotten Michael Jordan's autograph for us."
That piece of paper that "has meant the world to Michelle," says Jaeger, "and she's kept it in a safe place for the past 35 years."
An addendum to add a bit more to the memory:
An employee of Four Seasons for more than 30 years and a friendly, popular, always smiling guy — one of those types who never met a stranger — Cavanaugh sadly passed in 2017.
"That moment of kindness," says Jaeger, "from both of the Michaels has stayed with both my daughter and myself through all the years."
A grand last dance indeed.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
