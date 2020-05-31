Flick: A 57-year-old beer and grand Michael Jordan moment …

The Jaegers remember it.

Michelle, then 10, was a "big fan of His Airness" and so was her dad, Jim. But another engagement that evening prevented the Jaegers from attending the game so at the last moment, Jim Jaeger thought of a Special Olympics participant, Mike Cavanaugh, who worked as a clubhouse attendant at the Bloomington Four Seasons health club and had become a "pal" of Jaeger, who exercised at the club.

"I knew, as a Special Olympics participant, Mike would be going to see MJ," says Jaeger. "So, I asked him, if possible, if he could get MJ's autograph for my daughter."

It was, of course, a long shot.

But the next day, Jaeger recalls looking across the Four Seasons gym to see Cavanaugh, his Special Olympian pal. "He came up to me all smiles and handed me a folded piece of paper. As I opened it, I realized why he was all smiles — he had gotten Michael Jordan's autograph for us."

That piece of paper that "has meant the world to Michelle," says Jaeger, "and she's kept it in a safe place for the past 35 years."

An addendum to add a bit more to the memory: