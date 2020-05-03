Flick: A joke gone humongous, and one good deed

Except … Ryan hadn’t sent out any cards. At all.

But Eric Bohm had.

In a good-natured touché, Eric sent out dozens of photo Christmas cards to school district personnel ... with Ryan's school photo on it.

"I have reason to believe that he sent out my card in lieu of sending out one of his own family," says Ryan.

Next, Ryan got invited to a get-together at Crawford’s Corner Pub, a popular spot in west Bloomington.

There, Ryan noticed a huge photo on a restroom door. And it was him! It was that same school photo of his — now poster-sized — put there by Bob Crawford, an owner of the pub and a Ryan friend.

Then comes now.

One recent day — after school classes had gone online in wake of COVID-19 — Ryan is cruising along Veterans Parkway. He happened to look up on a billboard.

And it was that school photo of his, now 24- by 12 feet, being electronically beamed across B-N's most heavily traveled road.

“Stunned," chuckles Ryan, "would be an understatement.”