Flick: A table next to the fire hydrant, please

Back on New Year's, of all the requests I thought I’d be making in the coming year, this is not one of them:
“Table for two, please ... out in the parking lot or possibly over there, at that table next the fire hydrant …”
Shortly before then, I was standing in a checkout at Hy-Vee, the grocery store, when my eyes caught the bold headline on one of magazines ...
“Does Zoom Make Your Double-Chin Look Especially Fat?”
I’d never envisioned thinking of that either.
But once home, I went into the bathroom, looked in the mirror and scrunched my head down, to an angle that I might use to video-chat on my laptop or phone.
I mean, who wants to go on Zoom or FaceTime and look as if you've added a flabby wad of neck spam during the pandemic? Are there anti-double-chin creams? Any specialized get-rid-of-your-meat-scarf exercises? Should I just grow a beard?
These times of the Great Pandemic of 2020, its sheltering-in-place and now, through phases, slowly coming back out ... aren't they somehow seeming to be getting even weirder?
Of this oncoming time of "the new normal" ...
Will we always now wear elastic-waist pants?
Will house slippers or flip flops officially become the official footwear of the 2020s?
Is the new-age "destination wedding" now one of which you watch on your laptop or phone and the destination is your couch?
Will holidays get any better? Easter? Seemed like another Sunday. Mother's Day? FaceTime just isn't the same. Memorial Day? Lacked much of its usual reverence.
“It’s still an age of learning and new experiences,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week during one of his televised news conferences. And he’s right.
You can now go shower-optional.
You've forgotten how to tie a necktie.
You've let the grandkids pole vault in the living room.
You never thought you'd ever know what an epidemiologist does. Or ever use the word "systemic" in a sentence.
You stand in the driveway now on garbage nights and realize that since March, your garbage bin has gone out more than you.
You miss all of our major sports. Heck, we're all so bored, a new national pastime has become looking at all the books and pictures behind the celebs, stars and political figures as they're interviewed via a remote camera inside their homes.
Yes, what this time has indeed become ...
Watching more TV than ever during the stay-at-home, we've created a new word — “quaranscreening.”
Suddenly everyone has a dog. In fact, there are so many dogs out for afternoon walks now, my wife and I know their names as well as their owners. Hi Bailey! ... Jackson! ... Trini! ... Reggie! ... Stevie Ray Dog! ... Penny Lane! ... Katie! ... Jake! ... Bella! ... Maggie! ... Ernie! ... Doogan! ... Tessa! ... Lily! ... Remi! ... Cooper! (My apologies for any I might have forgotten. Woof-woof.)
You’ve learned to live in one set of clothes, maybe two or even three.
You notice you don’t demand as much perfection in anything anymore ... and that’s OK.
Even three months later, you still have a bit of anxiety doing something as simple as going to the grocery store or Menard's to get more paint.
Gasoline is as low as it's been in years and yet you're driving half as much.
After centuries of only cowboys, bad guys and bank robbers, now suddenly only the "good guys" wear a mask.
There's a new national admiration for school teachers (or at least we can hope). As a friend and parent of two grade schoolers said, before school recessed for the summer: “I used to love the weekends for the relaxation. Now I love the weekends because it means I won’t have to teach for another two days.”
Dining out with friends at restaurants — outdoors, of course — you've discovered that besides passing around the bottle of wine, you now also pass around a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Could anyone have EVER predicted any of this?
And speaking of which, back in B.C. (before coronavirus), other than possibly the young, hip and trendy, who had even heard of Zoom, other than as a verb that means going real, real fast?
I can also take a seat next to that street light if there's nothing else.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
