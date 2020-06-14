Flick: A table next to the fire hydrant, please

Yes, what this time has indeed become ...

Watching more TV than ever during the stay-at-home, we've created a new word — “quaranscreening.”

Suddenly everyone has a dog. In fact, there are so many dogs out for afternoon walks now, my wife and I know their names as well as their owners. Hi Bailey! ... Jackson! ... Trini! ... Reggie! ... Stevie Ray Dog! ... Penny Lane! ... Katie! ... Jake! ... Bella! ... Maggie! ... Ernie! ... Doogan! ... Tessa! ... Lily! ... Remi! ... Cooper! (My apologies for any I might have forgotten. Woof-woof.)

You’ve learned to live in one set of clothes, maybe two or even three.

You notice you don’t demand as much perfection in anything anymore ... and that’s OK.

Even three months later, you still have a bit of anxiety doing something as simple as going to the grocery store or Menard's to get more paint.

Gasoline is as low as it's been in years and yet you're driving half as much.

After centuries of only cowboys, bad guys and bank robbers, now suddenly only the "good guys" wear a mask.