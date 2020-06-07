Flick: As Peoria and Bloomington play it out in the national TV limelight

And the one other thing — Bloomington even gets called a naughty name — by a native Peorian!

Even if you have little interest in the '70s ERA movement in the U.S., viewers in this area — not often thought of as an American epicenter of national women’s rights although it really was — will find parts of the mini-series a hoot.

In Episode Four as an example, the Betty Friedan character (Ullman) tells her feminist friends she is about to publicly debate Schlafly at Illinois State University.

ISU is complimented in the scene, called a “respected” university in America, and 2,000 enthusiasts are later shown cheering at their ISU debate.

But Bloomington?

“Bloomington is a (expletive),” says the Friedan character. “I can say that because I’m from Peoria,” she muses.

In Episode Eight is featured Rosemary Thomson (played by Melanie Lynskey, the actress who also played Rose on the sitcom, “Two And A Half Men”). Thomson was from Morton, featured often in this newspaper back in the 1970s.

In the same episode is a mention of Schnucks, the grocery store.