Flick: As Peoria and Bloomington play it out in the national TV limelight

For decades, there’s been a rivalry — sometimes subtle, sometimes not — between Peoria and Bloomington-Normal.
Maybe it’s because we're so close and part of that "War On 74" collegiate thing. Or it could be because Peoria has the TV stations and B-N has always been a "secondary market." Or perhaps it's simply a natural competitiveness further fueled in the 1960s when I-55 was being mapped out and Peoria wanted it to go through their town but Bloomington won in a big political fight.
Or these days maybe it's just compelling television.
Have you been watching the acclaimed FX on Hulu miniseries (also available via Amazon Prime) — “Mrs. America" — starring Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman, among others in a starry cast?
A nine-part miniseries, it is the story of the 1970s movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment across America, led by a group of then “new-age feminists" — Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Betty Friedan, among them — opposed by a cadre of right-winged women and in particular, one named Phyllis Schlafly who was from downstate Illinois.
It’s entertaining, fraught naturally with subplots to make for better drama, like infighting among both factions, and personal struggles, and unsuspecting realizations they make of themselves.
And the one other thing — Bloomington even gets called a naughty name — by a native Peorian!
Even if you have little interest in the '70s ERA movement in the U.S., viewers in this area — not often thought of as an American epicenter of national women’s rights although it really was — will find parts of the mini-series a hoot.
In Episode Four as an example, the Betty Friedan character (Ullman) tells her feminist friends she is about to publicly debate Schlafly at Illinois State University.
ISU is complimented in the scene, called a “respected” university in America, and 2,000 enthusiasts are later shown cheering at their ISU debate.
But Bloomington?
“Bloomington is a (expletive),” says the Friedan character. “I can say that because I’m from Peoria,” she muses.
In Episode Eight is featured Rosemary Thomson (played by Melanie Lynskey, the actress who also played Rose on the sitcom, “Two And A Half Men”). Thomson was from Morton, featured often in this newspaper back in the 1970s.
In the same episode is a mention of Schnucks, the grocery store.
In another episode, Bella Abzug, a funny lady, member of Congress from the Bronx and another leader in the "women’s lib" movement, learns of another women's conference in B-N and yells out to an assistant, "Get me a flight to Normal, Illinois!"
Later, at the conference in B-N, Abzug asks a member of the “STOP ERA” faction where's their leader, Phyllis Schlafly.
"She's been held up in traffic," is the answer.
"In Normal, Illinois?" Bella Abzug responds quizzically with a smirk.
“Mrs. America” is created and written by Dahvi Waller, a Canadian writer who first wrote for TV’s “Desperate Housewives” and then won special notoriety as a writer on “Mad Men.”
She's done some good homework for "Mrs. America," including almost certainly reading Central Illinois news accounts of the many events that occurred here.
Back during that time, Friedan and Schlafly also appeared together one afternoon on WJBC's "Problems & Solutions" with then-host Steve Vogel, and Vogel today thinks some parts of his show that afternoon ended up as dialogue in "Mrs. America."
"The series is doing a good job of portraying the culture war over ERA," says Vogel. "It was brutal, especially here in Illinois."
As for that "provincial war" between Peoria and Bloomington ... we asked for an opinion from a guy who might be able to gauge it — Marc Strauss, who lives in Peoria and was a longtime WEEK-TV reporter before moving on to midday radio in Bloomington at WJBC where he is today. "For a long time," says Strauss, "there was a palpable 'rivalry' between the two cities. But I don't sense that's as strong as it used to be."
Then there's Waller, the writer of "Mrs. America" — for a comment on all of this and the success of the miniseries, we put in a call to her office in Montreal but have yet to hear back.
Is it possible she’s stuck in Bloomington-Normal traffic?
OK, probably not, huh?
