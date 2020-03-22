Flick: As the `Twilight Zone' goes live …

If Rod Serling were alive, well and creating TV again, the maker of all those creepy “Twilight Zone” episodes — still rampant in reruns and SyFy Channel marathons — wouldn’t have to be working very hard these days.
In fact, all Serling would have to do is turn the camera on us and let it run.
We’ve cloistered ourselves in our homes, ordered to stay inside.
Our workplaces and offices are empty.
When in public, we purposely stand six feet from each other.
We wash our hands a lot. We’re rubbing off skin we’re washing so hard.
Being "elderly" is suddenly a plague. Age 60 is the new 80.
Humans wander wearing masks.
The restaurants and bars are closed, except for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery.
Food deliveries continue but one asks that the food be left on the porch, at which time the deliverer, according to a DoorDash employee, texts the customer a photo of the delivery bag "at the drop-off location, when the doorbell is rung and the deliverer backs away at a comfortable distance to wait for the customer to get their food."
Groceries are a beehive of buying up … everything. “Lines 12 deep at 5 lanes, does it end?” asked Eric Snow, a store manager of a Fresh Thyme store in Bloomington one harried day last week.
With hoarding, it's not so much "Me, Too" anymore; sadly, it's pretty much now just "Me."
There’s not much toilet paper. People are making their own hand sanitizers. Some meat cases are bare. Medicines are selling quickly. It's hard to find disinfectants anymore.
No more handshaking. Except with your dog perhaps.
The stock market ... needs a ventilator, too.
We actually think about it when we’re as close as three arms’ length to a stranger.
Any cough in any public place is suddenly reacted ... with death stares.
We no longer plan travel.
Suddenly, with all of our originally planned events canceled, our once-full calendar is bare.
Church is canceled.
School is out. It’s like a spring break that never ends.
The gyms and exercise centers are shuttered.
In our homes, with all family around, it’s like a Christmas morning, except instead of large gatherings, we can have no more than 10 in a room.
Terms we’d never heard a few weeks ago — “social distancing” and “existential threat” and “virtual visits” and "quarantine shaming" — are now in every other sentence.
Our stadiums are empty. The arenas have no screaming fans. They’re silent, huge tabernacles now of eerie emptiness, like the Colosseum in Rome. The greatest sporting month — March Madness — is Sadness Instead.
Our airports, while still open, are odd, creepy places — caverns where there’s either (1) almost no one or (2) anxious throngs flying in from Europe to disembark and get in long lines while exposing each other to the very thing everyone is trying avoid.
Doctors and nurses are wearing space suits.
A niece of our own, Laura, a 35-year-old nurse practitioner at Ground Zero ... in Seattle, Wash., and its suburbs, like Kirkland … has watched her work life entirely change just since March arrived like a lion. Usually one who travels throughout a day to visit her dozens of patients in nursing homes and assisted livings, she now does medicine and treatment from her own home, only to Skype or FaceTime with patients.
“Work is very different,” she writes. “We have completely switched to 'telemedicine.’ It is crazy. There is not enough protective equipment to safely take care of people. My work is paying me a weekly stipend to encourage me to stay home to lower my risk so that if eventually I need to go see people, I will be in the clear.”
As the world goes upside down, even Tom Brady is changing teams.
Yes, just about now, Rod Serling would be walking onscreen in black-and-white, to deliver his famous soliloquy: “There is a dimension beyond that which is known to man, a middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge ...”
“… Your next stop: The Twilight Zone.”
Our fervent hope: “Happy Days” or “Good Times” will be on next.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com