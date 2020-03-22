Flick: As the `Twilight Zone' goes live …

Our stadiums are empty. The arenas have no screaming fans. They’re silent, huge tabernacles now of eerie emptiness, like the Colosseum in Rome. The greatest sporting month — March Madness — is Sadness Instead.

Our airports, while still open, are odd, creepy places — caverns where there’s either (1) almost no one or (2) anxious throngs flying in from Europe to disembark and get in long lines while exposing each other to the very thing everyone is trying avoid.

Doctors and nurses are wearing space suits.

A niece of our own, Laura, a 35-year-old nurse practitioner at Ground Zero ... in Seattle, Wash., and its suburbs, like Kirkland … has watched her work life entirely change just since March arrived like a lion. Usually one who travels throughout a day to visit her dozens of patients in nursing homes and assisted livings, she now does medicine and treatment from her own home, only to Skype or FaceTime with patients.

“Work is very different,” she writes. “We have completely switched to 'telemedicine.’ It is crazy. There is not enough protective equipment to safely take care of people. My work is paying me a weekly stipend to encourage me to stay home to lower my risk so that if eventually I need to go see people, I will be in the clear.”