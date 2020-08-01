Flick: column item adds OST

Add another feather to Bloomington-Normal's cap.
Everyone everywhere in any city, town, village or one-horse hamlet gripes about their own municipality’s drivers and Bloomington-Normal is no different.
Motorists run yellows that turn into reds.
They don’t understand merging as well as their big-city neighbors.
They either drive 35 or 55 in a 45.
So you wonder, just how bad – or good – are B-N motorist and now for the first time perhaps, we have a definitive answer.
Apparently, we’re pretty good drivers, thank you very much.
According to QuoteWizard, a surveying firm and website that measures lifestyle qualities for cities across America, Normal ranks fourth in terms of "best driving cities" in Illinois while Bloomington is ninth among Illinois' 50 largest cities.
The website uses insurance statistics and such metrics as accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s, and moving citations to base its measurements.
The top 20 best-drivers cities: Park Ridge, Plainfield, Crystal Lake, Normal, Mount Prospect, Downers Grove, Moline, Rock Island, Bloomington, Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Bartlett, Skokie, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Lombard, Naperville, Elgin, Bolingbrook, DeKalb, Belleville, Buffalo Grove, Quincy and Aurora.
The worst driving cities? Those would be, according to QuoteWizard: Evanston, Des Plaines, Arlington Heights, Cicero, and Peoria.
And, to Illinois' credit, the survey shows Illinois drivers among some of the best in the U.S., ranked as the fifth-best driving state in America.
Sometimes your tax dollars just don’t work …
In a twin town of more than 130,000 residents that sprawls more than 45 square miles (for the record, Bloomington-Normal is just slightly smaller geographically than San Francisco), incredibly there is only one water tower that bears the names of both Bloomington-Normal.
It is the one along Interstate 55 and adjacent to Route 66 in northeast Normal that indeed reads, “Bloomington” and “Normal.”
It’s a great billboard for Bloomington-Normal as travelers pass on their way to Chicago or St. Louis or points in-between.
But have you ever wondered just which town the water inside that water tower actually serves?
Don’t!
Something else we learned while looking for something else: that water tower doesn’t work.
Because of a design flaw when built 14 years ago, the tower is reportedly too short for gravity to fully do its job.
Time for a change?
It was way back in 2015 that Mitsubishi Motors left B-N and yet every day thousands of motorists pass the "Mitsubishi Parkway Exit" sign on Interstate 74.
OK, it's time ... what do we re-name it?
When life is intersected by humor
When one of your jobs is car insurance, you can learn the names of lots of traffic intersections in America.
In fact, State Farm has a list of its own favorite intersection names across America:
— In Harahan, La., where Hickory and Dickory Avenues intersect with Dock (Street).
—In Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., where Antonio and Banderas meet.
—In Carefree, Ariz., at the intersection of Ho (Road) and Hum (Avenue).
—In Pueblo, Colo., where Bland Street meets Gore Road.
— In West Chester, Ohio, where Barrett Street cuts into Grinn Drive.
OK, just Grinn & Barrett.
In case of fire …
If there’s a fire in your neighborhood and the trucks are there, just remember that doesn’t mean all the police tape and road blocks don’t mean you, too.
To put it another way: As Bloomington firefighters the other day battled a blaze at a home, suddenly a car began to slowly, meticulously weave around all the trucks and hoses as she tried to reach her own home.
That’s when a firefighter reportedly yelled at the motorist to ask, “What are you doing? You can’t drive through a fire scene!”
Apparently, that had not dawned on her yet, as she only lived a few doors down from the fire.
Time for another change?
Four years after Mitsubishi Motors shut down its factory in west Normal, word is the name of the road leading up to will be changed soon and that huge, green "Mitsubishi Motorway Exit" sign along Interstate 74 near Carlock will be changed.
Bloomington is now in store of a big name change, too.
Grossinger Arena downtown?
The Grossingers are gone in B-N as well as the seven other family-owned dealerships in Chicagoland, selling off to a collective dealership conglomerate that is taking the name, the Leader Auto Group.
“Leader Arena?”
Sounds much better than “The Gross” anyway, huh?
When life is intersected by humor
When one of your main jobs is car insurance, you learn the names of lots of traffic intersections in America.
In fact, State Farm has a list of its own favorite intersection names across America:
— In Harahan, La., where Hickory and Dickory Avenues intersect with Dock Street.
— In Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., where Antonio and Banderas meet.
— In Carefree, Ariz., (a great name unto itself) where Ho (Road) and Hum (Avenue) intersect.
— In Pueblo, Colo., where Bland Street meets Gore Road.
— In Bloomington, Ill., where in the middle of town congregate drivers at Front and Center.
— In West Chester, Ohio, where Barrett Street cuts into Grinn Drive.
That last one?
OK, just Grinn & Barrett.
Add another feather to Bloomington-Normal's cap.
Everyone everywhere in any city, town, village or one-horse hamlet gripes about their own municipality’s drivers and Bloomington-Normal is no different.
Motorists run yellows that turn into reds.
They don’t understand merging as well as their big-city neighbors.
They either drive 35 or 55 in a 45.
So you wonder, just how bad – or good – are B-N motorist and now for the first time perhaps, we have a definitive answer.
Apparently, we’re pretty good drivers, thank you very much.
According to QuoteWizard, a surveying firm and website that measures lifestyle qualities for cities across America, Normal ranks fourth in terms of "best driving cities" in Illinois while Bloomington is ninth among Illinois' 50 largest cities.
The website uses insurance statistics and such metrics as accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s, and moving citations to base its measurements.
The top 20 best-drivers cities: Park Ridge, Plainfield, Crystal Lake, Normal, Mount Prospect, Downers Grove, Moline, Rock Island, Bloomington, Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Bartlett, Skokie, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Lombard, Naperville, Elgin, Bolingbrook, DeKalb, Belleville, Buffalo Grove, Quincy and Aurora.
The worst driving cities? Those would be, according to QuoteWizard: Evanston, Des Plaines, Arlington Heights, Cicero, and Peoria.
And, to Illinois' credit, the survey shows Illinois drivers among some of the best in the U.S., ranked as the fifth-best driving state in America.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!