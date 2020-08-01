Flick: column item adds OST

To put it another way: As Bloomington firefighters the other day battled a blaze at a home, suddenly a car began to slowly, meticulously weave around all the trucks and hoses as she tried to reach her own home.

That’s when a firefighter reportedly yelled at the motorist to ask, “What are you doing? You can’t drive through a fire scene!”

Apparently, that had not dawned on her yet, as she only lived a few doors down from the fire.

Time for another change?

Four years after Mitsubishi Motors shut down its factory in west Normal, word is the name of the road leading up to will be changed soon and that huge, green "Mitsubishi Motorway Exit" sign along Interstate 74 near Carlock will be changed.

Bloomington is now in store of a big name change, too.

Grossinger Arena downtown?

The Grossingers are gone in B-N as well as the seven other family-owned dealerships in Chicagoland, selling off to a collective dealership conglomerate that is taking the name, the Leader Auto Group.

“Leader Arena?”

Sounds much better than “The Gross” anyway, huh?