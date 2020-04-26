Flick: From 'Twilight Zone' .... to `Groundhog Day'

Five weeks ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 "sheltering in place," this column likened the world to having become an eerie “Twilight Zone” episode, as we sealed ourselves in our homes, closed stores, donned facial masks, emptied our workplaces and began singing happy birthday to our hands as we washed them. With apologies, the columnist would now like to correct that ....
... Yes ... now we’re all extras in “Groundhog Day”!
Different day, same routine, over and over.
While “Zooming” (who’d heard of Zoom five weeks ago?), we all look like we’re on “Hollywood Squares” or “The Brady Bunch.”
Shacked up together in our homes, it’s like an ongoing episode of “Big Brother.”
Going without haircuts, we’re all becoming “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
Trying to make sure the kids do their online schooling and also stay busy and entertained is surely leading to an all-new season of “Desperate Housewives.”
Now we're being told patience ... just take it "One (more) Day At A Time."
What an amazing five weeks.
While “flattening the curve” we've undertaken a “learning curve,” as we stay isolated but now begin to tiptoe into that "new normal." Potential slogan, at least locally: "The New Normal ... It's Not Just Uptown Anymore."
Lessons?
We’re learning a great appreciation for those who just five weeks ago largely toiled in the background — delivery persons, truckers, shelf stockers, store checkers, those who carry stuff to our cars.
To go to church, we don't go there anymore.
Five weeks later, we've cleaned the house so much, it's "home sweet home" and also "home sweat home."
We chat more with "Alexa" than friends.
Our house pets are growing doggedly tired. "Don't you guys EVER leave anymore? For more than just 15 minutes?"
We’ve learned we actually CAN live without actual cash. How often have you used it since March? By June, no one will even remember Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson.
Some of us had already been working out of the home … but now ... at least two of us doing that? Together? Are you kidding me? (You aren’t, are you?) We’ve rewritten lifelong household routines.
A half century later, I now finally remember why I didn't like that mask on Halloween night — after awhile it’s hot and difficult to breathe. (But I still wear one now, while out in stores.)
Thanks to all these remote TV broadcasts, we’ve learned what the inside of every celebrity’s home looks like. Jimmy Kimmel has a weird-looking couch. George Stephanopoulos has nice vaulted ceilings. Matthew McConaughey looks as if he might need a housekeeper. Bill Belichick's kitchen table looks like a checkerboard. Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan (and on "CBS Sunday Morning" surely America's funniest dad) has chandeliers in his Manhattan apartment. And, what’s up with Jimmy Fallon’s wallpaper in that one room?
We spend nothing on gas, nothing on entertainment, nothing on clothes, and approximately $172,000 a week on groceries and carry-out.
Our daily goals have gone from accomplishing lots to simply putting on our pants by 3 o’clock.
We’ve learned exercising in the basement is about as exciting as … well … exercising in the basement.
Out on walks, we see people and smile and wave ... until we get within six feet of each other and then swerve out of the way, like trying to avoid a 10-car pileup or Jason with a chainsaw on "Friday the 13th."
By now, we’re all trying to recall what 'dining out' once was like ... but carrying-out can be fun. For example, the other night at Reality Bites, a downtown Bloomington restaurant with a most prophetic name for the times, customers of curbside pickup who also ordered the house-wine special received around the neck of their bottle of vino — a roll of toilet paper, absolutely free!
“I’m starting to realize how the ash trees felt when they saw the emerald borer heading their way,” writes Gary Beck of Bloomington, a friend and noted keen observer.
John Eckley of Bloomington reminisces that he’s seen lines at the drive-thrus LONGER THAN EVER BEFORE — as well as a newly evolving “unique style” of motorists driving through. “Aggressiveness is the main difference,” says John.
Yep, by quarantine’s end, we’re all going to be something else ... like, winners of an episode of “Survivor.”
We're no longer sheltering in place; we're now artists in residence.
Stay tuned.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
