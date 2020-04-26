Flick: From 'Twilight Zone' .... to `Groundhog Day'

Lessons?

We’re learning a great appreciation for those who just five weeks ago largely toiled in the background — delivery persons, truckers, shelf stockers, store checkers, those who carry stuff to our cars.

To go to church, we don't go there anymore.

Five weeks later, we've cleaned the house so much, it's "home sweet home" and also "home sweat home."

We chat more with "Alexa" than friends.

Our house pets are growing doggedly tired. "Don't you guys EVER leave anymore? For more than just 15 minutes?"

We’ve learned we actually CAN live without actual cash. How often have you used it since March? By June, no one will even remember Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson.

Some of us had already been working out of the home … but now ... at least two of us doing that? Together? Are you kidding me? (You aren’t, are you?) We’ve rewritten lifelong household routines.

A half century later, I now finally remember why I didn't like that mask on Halloween night — after awhile it’s hot and difficult to breathe. (But I still wear one now, while out in stores.)