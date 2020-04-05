Flick: Has there ever been anything like this?

In times like these, we all need positives, silver linings, hopefulness, so here's this: Any day now, I predict we all will have the cleanest houses around.
Ever.
My wife, Nancy, as an example — since the “shelter in place” was announced — she has been “deep cleaning” our home to stay productive and also wile the time with, among others, me.
Our dinner plates stored inside the dining room cabinet are now a little dirtier than the floors.
You know that “five-second rule” that if you drop food on the floor but pick it up within five seconds it's still legal to eat? Heck, we’re thinking of selling our kitchen table and just eating off the floor now because it’s so much cleaner.
The closets? Also been cleaned.
The drawers? Being re-organized.
Painting could be next — not the kind that Michelangelo did on ceilings but instead the kind that Lowe's sells for walls. "We've been big-time busy. Everybody's painting," a clerk there said one day last week.
And us humans?
“Stop touching your face!!!”
“Have you washed your hands?”
“Are you going to sleep all day?”
It’s like my mom has returned.
Keep in mind, I'm in my 60s, so ancient that I can remember grade school during the other ‘60s — the 1960s — when an alarm would sound and we'd crawl under our school desks to “practice” in the event of a nuclear attack. There have been other things in a lifetime, too, like acid rain, tainted Tylenol, the threat of cholesterol, anthrax, the 9/11 terrorists.
But this ... this is very different.
Is everyone following their "work-at-home dress code?" Yes? What color are your sweat clothes? Are you wearing pants? Do you have two sets of PJs — the ones you wear during the day, then the ones you change into after dinner?
Has anyone ever cooked at home this much? The dishwasher must be ready to call a therapist.
Laundry now is largely reduced to loads of socks, undies ... and 2,400 towels from the kitchen and bathrooms.
This virus has successfully done what no one to date has been able to accomplish: cancel all sports, close all bars and keep everyone at home to do stuff around the house.
We chat over the driveway with neighbors we rarely otherwise see. They’re bored. We’re bored. Say, let’s loudly chat for 15 minutes from 40 feet away.
You’ve watched so many “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” you’re ready to open one.
When you see people together on TV — say, on an old “Seinfeld” or “Blue Bloods” or Charlie on another rerun of “Two & A Half Men” — you pause to think, "They aren't six feet apart."
Oh ... our hair?
Any day now, my own will approach that stage roughly between Shetland pony and Rapunzel, Lady Godiva or that one Muppet who looks as if he's just been plugged into a wall socket.
What a learning curve this has become.
There's "flattening the curve" to which health officials always refer and, being home all day, there's also staring into the snacks cabinet and dreadfully mulling "fattening our own curves."
I’m getting tired of singing happy birthday twice to my hands. They’re looking old enough already.
You listen daily to Dr. Fauci (any doubt he'll be Time magazine's "Person of the Year"?) and worry if he looks OK. Is he getting his sleep? Is that rasp in his voice a bit of laryngitis? Oh please no.
Because you don’t get as much exercise, you start trying to get in your steps in different ways. You walk up the stairs more. You march in place. You take the long way to the kitchen. You go for long walks and — what the heck — pick up garbage. I am not alone. I just read a favorite writer of mine, David Sedaris, is hoping his town will name a garbage truck after him.
Even if it's Easter season, every day now is "Groundhog Day" ... same thing, over and over and over. Where's Bill Murray when we need him?
And yet, I personally feel blessed to be in this time.
After an era of division and derision, I sense we're slowly realizing we need to adjoin and fight this together.
There's incredible heroism on the part of our medical professionals, a growing kindness among the rest of us, and American ingenuity is leaking through, too.
Why, when this is all over — by June, I’m hoping — I’m in favor of throwing one heckuva lively, everyone's-invited, humongously big party at my house.
OK, maybe not my house.
It’s too clean.
But you get the point.
