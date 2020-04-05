Flick: Has there ever been anything like this?

When you see people together on TV — say, on an old “Seinfeld” or “Blue Bloods” or Charlie on another rerun of “Two & A Half Men” — you pause to think, "They aren't six feet apart."

Oh ... our hair?

Any day now, my own will approach that stage roughly between Shetland pony and Rapunzel, Lady Godiva or that one Muppet who looks as if he's just been plugged into a wall socket.

What a learning curve this has become.

There's "flattening the curve" to which health officials always refer and, being home all day, there's also staring into the snacks cabinet and dreadfully mulling "fattening our own curves."

I’m getting tired of singing happy birthday twice to my hands. They’re looking old enough already.

You listen daily to Dr. Fauci (any doubt he'll be Time magazine's "Person of the Year"?) and worry if he looks OK. Is he getting his sleep? Is that rasp in his voice a bit of laryngitis? Oh please no.