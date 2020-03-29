Flick: In B-N, a 'mountain range' on the plains

Bloomington-Normal has those sites that can spawn a jaw drop from any unwitting guest or visiting out-of-towner.
The enormity of the State Farm Corporate South campus ... it can get an out-loud, “OHHH MY!”
Standing at the base of Watterson Towers — one of the world’s largest dormitory complexes — and looking up … it's an eye-widener.
Other sites — all the whooshing wind farms in the rural terrains or the picturesque quaintness of modern-day uptown Normal … they can rouse an exclamatory, “Wow!”
But wait!
Now there is one more sight — and site! — guaranteed to spawn jaw drops, eye gapes and outlandish cries of “What the heck?”
Have you veered off Morrissey Drive in southeast Bloomington, headed west on Croxton Avenue, then done a right onto little-known Indianapolis Street?
Be prepared …
There you will see mountains and mountains and mountains of — this is the honest truth — used child-restraint car seats. And it sprawls on and on.
“Words — except for yours of course — cannot describe the scene there!” exclaimed Jack Secord, a longtime B-N financial adviser, in a text a few weeks ago.
“You won’t believe it ... even when you see it!” says Brian Goke, a Lutheran pastor who jogged past one morning and tipped us off first to the site back in February.
“There must be 150,000 car-restraint seats there!” echoed Al Bates of Bloomington, another Twin City financial planner.
Seems several months ago — in September 2019, amidst National Baby Month — a national retail chain launched a recycling promotion nationwide, to turn in your old child-restraint seats and get a $30 gift card in return.
Recycling these days is not only a good thing, it has become big business.
The plan was for the promotion to run 15 days, from Sept. 15 to the 30th.
But by only day 5 — Sept. 21 — the promotion was halted ... because it was already far too successful.
Stores were being overrun and besieged by used child-restraint seats.
That's where Bloomington came in.
On the city's southeast side was a large, open, graveled space owned by Bell Inc., a local company near Bell Street that had bid to become a depository site for the child-restraint seats, where they also would be recycled.
It was one of three such sites in America.
But no one — at the retail chain or Bell — had any idea how incredibly successful the reclamation program would be.
In late November, says Joe Dehn, a Bloomington attorney representing Bell, trucks from all over the Midwest began dumping their car-restraint-seat loads at the local site.
By Christmas, more than 350 trucks had come to town.
Then came 50 more.
Today, even if, says Dehn, 20,000 have been recycled for their metal, fabric and plastic, Bloomington’s “Mount Child Restraint” is an amazing sight, and one that, once seen, merits all of the wide-eyes and "Oh my goshes!"
Meantime, though, the city of Bloomington and neighbors near the site are not particularly happy.
Due to its unexpected enormity, there is concern by local fire officials, and city officials have asked — demanded, actually — that the mountains of seats be removed, originally by the end of this month, while citing it for several violations, from zoning issues, to violation of permitted uses, to storage of “refuse.”
Because of winter weather, complications, delays in permits and now the coronavirus slow-down and/or shutdown, it won’t be gone by the end of March.
Only about 2,500 seats can be stripped, processed, ground up and recycled per day, maximum, says Dehn, not including any coronavirus work stoppages.
And there are 150,000 child-restraint seats out there!
Yes, Disney World has Space Mountain; now Bloomington has a huge Space-For-Car-Seats Mountain.
Gasp!
Oh my goodness!
Can you believe it?!?
A May 27 court hearing has been set, if the mountain(s) are not gone by then.
Who knew child-restraint seats that have saved many lives, and recycling, the new-age endeavor to save the planet, could one day also create something else.
Like a mountain of issues, too.
Flick is at flick@pantagraph.com
