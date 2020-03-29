Flick: In B-N, a 'mountain range' on the plains

But no one — at the retail chain or Bell — had any idea how incredibly successful the reclamation program would be.

In late November, says Joe Dehn, a Bloomington attorney representing Bell, trucks from all over the Midwest began dumping their car-restraint-seat loads at the local site.

By Christmas, more than 350 trucks had come to town.

Then came 50 more.

Today, even if, says Dehn, 20,000 have been recycled for their metal, fabric and plastic, Bloomington’s “Mount Child Restraint” is an amazing sight, and one that, once seen, merits all of the wide-eyes and "Oh my goshes!"

Meantime, though, the city of Bloomington and neighbors near the site are not particularly happy.

Due to its unexpected enormity, there is concern by local fire officials, and city officials have asked — demanded, actually — that the mountains of seats be removed, originally by the end of this month, while citing it for several violations, from zoning issues, to violation of permitted uses, to storage of “refuse.”

Because of winter weather, complications, delays in permits and now the coronavirus slow-down and/or shutdown, it won’t be gone by the end of March.